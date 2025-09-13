Legal by Jeroslyn JoVonn Miami Couple Arrested For Selling Over $500K Of Counterfeit Luxury Items From Home A Miami couple faces felony charges for selling fake Louis Vuitton out of their home.







A couple is facing felony charges after authorities uncovered a $500,000 counterfeit luxury goods operation inside their Miami Gardens home.

On Sept. 9, Yuri Velazquez-Garcia, 33, and Mayrelis Marquez Plans, 32, were arrested on felony counterfeiting charges tied to more than $20,000 in goods, CBS News reports. Authorities say over 500 counterfeit items were found at their home, which had been transformed into a mini luxury boutique.

“You were arrested for selling counterfeit goods or services over $1,000,” Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer said during their Sept. 10 hearing.

The investigation began in July when an investigator found an Instagram post advertising a home as a Louis Vuitton storefront, with handbags, clothing, and shoes displayed for sale. Authorities traced the address to Northwest 185th Street, confirming it was owned by Velazquez-Garcia.

Surveillance later revealed activity consistent with counterfeit sales, along with social media accounts linking Velazquez-Garcia and Marquez-Plans to the nationwide shipping of fake goods. In August, an undercover agent conducted controlled buys at the home, where Marquez-Plans escorted them into the counterfeit boutique before Velazquez-Garcia offered items for sale, according to reports.

In one instance, the agent purchased a handbag valued at $7,550 and a $1,070 shirt for just $180 cash. During a second visit, the agent bought a bathing suit, belt, cap, and shirt with a combined MSRP of $3,435 for $250 cash. A Louis Vuitton manager later verified that all of the items were counterfeit.

With a search warrant, authorities seized more than 500 counterfeit items from the home, merchandise that would have been worth over $500,000 if authentic.

“If the items were real, they would’ve been over half a million dollars,” a state attorney said.

Velazquez-Garcia and Marquez-Plans were booked on felony counterfeiting charges involving goods valued at $20,000 or more. Each was held on a $5,000 bond, which they later posted.

