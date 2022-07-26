Miasha Productions Presents…Secret Society 2: Never Enough Premiering Friday, July 29 On Amazon Prime

Award-winning author and producer, Miasha Coleman, announced today that her new film “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” is set to be released on Friday, July 29 on Amazon Prime.

The movie stars Reyna Love, Blac Chyna, Vivica A. Fox, Erica Pinkett, and Adejah Parrish. Based on events from Miasha’s 2008 book “Never Enough,” and her 2021 film “Secret Society: All We Have is Us,” the sequel is slated to peak high on Amazon Prime.

On the heels of Miasha Production’s first independent film (which peaked at number three on Amazon Prime), “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” is expected to have an even better viewer satisfaction rating with an all-new story line, and the addition of new actors. The cast list includes Blac Chyna, Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson (The Wire), Bobby Lytes, Johnell Young (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Adejah Parrish, Eddie Soto (Cartel Crew), Cree Campbell (Growing Up Hip-Hop), T’arie Jai, Myka Osorio, Trina and more. The sequel was intentional about casting more actors from the LGBTQ+ community to authentically tell their narrative. Additionally, the fashion, drama, and plot twists are enhanced for “Secret Society 2: Never Enough.” Actors and actresses such as Academy Award nominee Vivica A. Fox return to play Celess’ mom, Jeremy Meeks returns as Khalil, Vincent De Paul returns as Derrek, Tyler Hopkins returns as Michael, and Kelvin Hair II returns as James.

From gold digger to being thrown under, Celess (Reyna Love) is making her rounds to prove her loyalty to the game with bestie Si Si (Adejah Parrish). It’s not a matter of if your past will catch up to you, it’s when! In this fast-paced, edge of your seat sequel to 2021’s movie of the year, viewers are in for even more twists than before. Celess is back outside! With a newfound hunger and a bestie, Si Si, to eat with she wastes no time filling her plate. She and Si Si climb the ranks of young Hollywood and are on the brink of making it big but that’s when they learn the ‘bigger you are the harder you fall’ — especially when your past is tugging at your Louboutins. Picking up where Secret Society left off, Secret Society 2’s fashion, drama, and plot twists all set out to prove one thing and that is in Celess’ world of love versus pain, it’s never enough.

The first movie, also executive produced by Miasha Coleman and her husband, Rich Coleman, had fans and celebrities tweeting and raving about how great it was. It struck many conversations about the featured fashion, soundtrack, and the LGBTQ+ community. Previous supporters of Secret Society include: Yandy Smith, Karen Civil, Jayda Cheaves, Kandi, Alonzo Arnold, Tamar Braxton, TS Madison, Saucy Santana, and more. They are all anticipating the premiere of Secret Society 2: Never Enough.

For more information on how to watch Secret Society 2: Never Enough on Amazon Prime go to www.MIASHA.com.