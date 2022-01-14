Michael B. Jordan Has 'Some Things in Mind' to Get Denzel Washington Into the Marvel Universe

Actor Michael B. Jordan is adamant about getting his mentor Denzel Washington a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has already started orchestrating a plan.

While answering fan questions with IMDb to promote their new film, A Journal for Jordan, the Black Panther star was asked if he wants Washington to appear in a Marvel film.

“Yes!” Jordan said. “No hesitation. I actually got some things in mind, but yeah!”

Washington, 67, jokingly told Jordan, “You better hurry!”

“I know! But I got you. I got some ideas for that,” Jordan said.

But with more than 30 years on Jordan, Washington’s natural fatherly instincts kicked in with the Malcolm X actor encouraging Jordan to “Concentrate on one thing. I sound like [a] dad.”

Jordan doubled down on his claims, sharing his plan to start working on a potential placement for Washington in Marvel once he’s done filming the next Creed film.

“After I finish “Creed III,” you know what I’m saying? Once I finish that project my mind can wander on [to] other creative things,” Jordan said.

In Washington and Jordan’s latest onscreen collaboration, Washington directed Jordan in a film based on the true story of a soldier who writes a journal for his infant son after being deployed to Iraq, People reported.

Washington knew Jordan was the perfect actor for the role after becoming a fan of his performance in the acclaimed 2013 film Fruitvale Station, which launched the careers of Jordan and his frequent collaborator, director Ryan Coogler.

“The IT factor is just that—there really is no name for it, you just know it when you see it,” Washington said of Jordan.

With Washington being a mentor and a role model growing up, it was a no-brainer for Jordan to take part in the film.

“That was one of the movies my dad wanted us to watch and I remember being captivated by the entire performance,” Jordan said of Washington’s performance in the 1992 Spike Lee-directed Malcolm X film.