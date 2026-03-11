News by Kandiss Edwards Michael Jackson Accusers Will Not See Their Day In Court, For Now After the ruling, Howard King, an attorney for the 3 Cascio siblings released a statement saying the perceived victory is meaningless.







The estate of Michael Jackson can celebrate a legal victory in a lawsuit alleging child sex trafficking. A California judge ruled that the dispute must proceed through private arbitration rather than open court.

Attorneys for the Jackson estate argued that a prior agreement signed by members of the Cascio family required that disputes arising from the allegations be resolved through arbitration. In a statement following the ruling, estate attorney Marty Singer said the court determined that “there is a valid and binding arbitration provision,” rejecting the plaintiffs’ argument that the agreement was unfair.

The plaintiffs identified in court filings as siblings Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole, and Aldo Cascio, allege that Jackson groomed them with gifts, according to documents obtained by People. Additionally, they claim he lured them into a comfortable space with travel opportunities and access to his celebrity lifestyle before subjecting them to abuse. The lawsuit also claims the singer supplied alcohol and drugs and exposed the children to pornography.

After the ruling, Howard King, an attorney for the three Cascio siblings, released a statement saying the perceived victory is meaningless in the larger scheme. Only Frank Cascio is required to attend the arbitration; the remaining three siblings can proceed with their case, King said.

“The only matter moving to arbitration is the Estate’s groundless claims against Frank Cascio that he attempted to extort the Estate…Given that Frank was already participating in an arbitration, the decision was not noteworthy. The decision does not affect the Federal Court action brought against the Jackson companies by the other 4 Cascio children,” he added.

Jackson’s estate has denied the allegations and described the claims as inconsistent with past public statements. The Cascio family had previously been questioned and had defended the singer during his lifetime.

“For decades, Frank Cascio and his siblings consistently and repeatedly insisted that Michael Jackson never harmed them or anyone else. That includes their statements lauding Michael in a nationally televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, which directly contradicts what they are claiming now,” Marty Singer, a Jackson estate attorney, said in a statement.

The case is only one in many legal disputes tied to Jackson’s legacy. The pop star, who died in 2009 at 50 years old, faced several accusations of child sexual abuse. However, he denied wrongdoing and was acquitted of all criminal charges in a high-profile 2005 trial.

Although the court’s decision does not resolve the allegations themselves, the ruling significantly changes how the case will move forward. Arbitration proceedings typically occur outside public view and are governed by different rules than traditional civil trials. This allows the proceeding to commence without being tried in the court of public opinion. Though the King of Pop prevailed in his previous lawsuit, the public nature of the allegations and subsequent trial damaged both his personal and professional image. While he is no longer alive to deal with the backlash from the allegations, his legacy remains strong.

