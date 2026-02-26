News by Kandiss Edwards Michael Jackson Biopic Taps ‘Marching 100’ And ‘The Human Jukebox’ To Honor His Legacy The HBCU bands' recruitment is tied to the promotional campaign for the new biographical film MICHAEL.







Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” and Southern University’s “Human Jukebox” paid homage to music icon Michael Jackson with on-field performances.

The HBCU bands’ recruitment is tied to the promotional campaign for the new biographical film MICHAEL. Celebrations of Jackson’s influence have always echoed loudly across HBCU communities, including past tributes by Southern University bands. The Marching “100” performed a rendition of Jackson’s hit Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough as part of the “MICHAEL” X HBCU Marching Bands Initiative.

Florida A&M President Marva B. Johnson said the tribute reflects a “shared tradition of excellence” and Jackson’s transformative impact on music, Black culture, and popular culture alike. The Marching 100 is not new to celebrating the King of Pop. Over the years, the band has created routines for his solo hit, Heal the World, and The Jackson 5’s Never Can Say Goodbye and I’ll Be There.

Southern University’s famed band, the Human Jukebox, has a long history of celebrating Michael Jackson’s repertoire in its shows. Past performances by the band have included staged tributes to Jackson classics. The band has performed arrangements of Liberian Girl, Thriller, and Blood on the Dance Floor that honor the late artist’s catalogue and prominence in collegiate marching band format. Videos of past and present shows have circulated widely on social media, reflecting the deep connection between Jackson’s legacy and HBCU band culture.

The Human Jukebox, the official marching band of Southern University and A&M College, has drawn acclaim for its showmanship and dynamic performances, and its Jackson tributes have been part of home game celebrations and the famed Battle of the Bands at the Bayou Classic. These nods to Jackson’s catalogue have helped keep Jackson’s legacy and artistry alive for generations to come.

Lionsgate’s digital marketing team said the tribute’s connection to Jackson’s legacy “continues to resonate with HBCU communities,” where music, movement, and rhythm are central to cultural expression.

