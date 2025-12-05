News by Kandiss Edwards Jermaine Jackson Unveils Plans For Ambitious Monaco Museum With Unseen Michael Jackson Art A main attraction of the museum: 120 paintings by the King of Pop.







Jermaine Jackson has announced plans to open a Jackson Museum on the Côte d’Azur, which will showcase an estimated $1.6 billion worth of artwork created by the late Michael Jackson, MonacoLife reported.

He revealed the ambitious project while attending a gala in Monaco. Speaking to media outlets, he confirmed that the French Riviera is the target location for the museum, although the exact site has yet to be determined.

The former Jackson 5 member wants to position the museum, which has been in the planning stages for five years, as a hybrid institution that blends an immersive show with a culturally relevant exhibit.

Jermaine Jackson said his late brother’s collection comprises 120 paintings created by the global superstar throughout his career. These works have never been displayed before.

Jermaine Jackson said Michael used the canvas to capture defining moments of his life and of the Jackson family’s legacy.

The total collection slated for the museum includes more than 500 items, with approximately 200 pieces belonging directly to the King of Pop. These pieces include personal objects from the family’s early days, original costumes, and handwritten notes.

Jermaine Jackson said he wants to create a dynamic, living exhibition, rather than a static gallery. His vision includes live narration of the artworks, accompanied by a DJ mixing classic hits from the Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson’s storied solo career. This format aims to take visitors on a musical and visual journey that tells the story of the family’s evolution, from their origins in Gary, Indiana, through the Motown era, and into Michael’s solo stardom.

While the grand opening date remains “a few years away,” Jermaine teased the possibility of a world-preview exhibition in Monaco within the next one to two years.

