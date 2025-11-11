Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Michael Jackson Has Timeless Hits As ‘Thriller’ Artist Charts In Billboard Top 10 For Six Decades The King of Pop now reigns as the first artist to break the Top 10 six decades in a row.







Michael Jackson has proved, yet again, that his musical legacy withstands the test of time.

The legendary King of Pop has returned to the Top 10 of the Billboard charts with his spooky hit, “Thriller.” The re-entry of his 1982 single has cemented a new record for the pop icon.

As “Thriller” found its way into the Top 10 following its revived popularity over Halloween weekend, the milestone made Jackson the first artist to score a top 10 hit across six decades. Despite the song’s release over 40 years ago, “Thriller” has since become a Halloween theme song.

Also an instant classic when it debuted back in the 80s, Variety confirmed that the song’s 14 million streams and radio airplay audience of 9.3 million helped it climb the Billboard Charts. While the song peaked at #4 during its heyday, its rise back to the Top 10 helped Jackson make history while showcasing his popularity in a new era of music.

Since the 1970s, Jackson has run his own race with music. He dominated the industry with chart-topping songs throughout each decade, even as music changed. His latest entry proves his art even has an impact through music streaming.

He now beats Andy Williams for the longest consecutive decade of placing in the Top 10 on the charts. However, the emergence of another piece of media surrounding Jackson may have led to the revival of the 80s classic.

The long-awaited biopic on Jackson’s life, titled Michael, is set to hit theaters next April. A widely viewed teaser trailer for the musical film was released on Nov. 6, aiming to showcase the professional achievements and personal journey of the “King of Pop.”

While securing this latest Billboard record, Jackson remains no stranger to the charts. Throughout his 40-year career, he earned 30 Top 10 hits with 13 #1 singles. Currently, he and Drake are tied in the Top 5 of artists whose songs reigned at the top. Drake’s inclusion of Jackson’s posthumous vocals in his 2018 hit “Don’t Matter To Me” also paved the way for Jackson’s prior chart placement.

As fans sing-along to “Thriller,” they can catch the reenactment of how one of Jackson’s signature songs came to life once “Michael” hits theaters.

