Michael Jackson Fans Can’t ‘Get Enough’ Of The Trailer For ‘Michael’ Biopic

The official trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic Michael dropped Nov. 6, and social media is in a frenzy.

Audiences received their first look at actor Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson. The young Jackson will take on the much-anticipated performance-heavy tribute to the King of Pop’s legacy. The film is set for release in April 2026 and is directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King.

In the trailer, Jaafar moonwalks in the iconic red leather Thriller jacket, donning Michael’s signature fedora and commanding the stage. Michael’s voice echoes the opening of Don’t Stop till You Get Enough. The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as attorney John Branca.

According to the trailer’s synopsis, the film traces Jackson’s early days with the Jackson 5, his rise to global fame, and the behind-the-scenes struggles that shaped him.

As the King of Pop is one of the most notable figures in Pop history, his loyal fanbase is ecstatic. Many took to social media to express excitement at what appears to be a historically accurate depiction. Fans have created side-by-side comparisons of Jaafar and Michael’s performances.

X user @ofanoftherI9ver commented about the detailed performances and how they honor the late musician.

“Video comparison of the new MJ biopic, their dedication and accuracy to nailing down the costumes, dance moves, and cinematography is deeply admirable and is truly a love letter to Michael Jackson himself.”

https://twitter.com/ofanotherl9ver/status/1986464217730588781?s=46

@bigfairee expresses the depths of her fandom and vows to fall apart exiting the theater “both times” for what is rumored to be a two-part biopic.

“Y’ALL DON’T UNDERSTAND! I’VE LOVED THIS MAN FOR MY WHOLE LIFE. I’M READY TO LEAVE THAT THEATER A F*CKING MESS BOTH TIMES.”

Y’ALL DON’T UNDERSTAND! I’VE LOVED THIS MAN FOR MY WHOLE LIFE. I’M READY TO LEAVE THAT THEATER A FUCKING MESS BOTH TIMES #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/3NBuCaguXf — JazzTheGenre (@bigfairee) November 6, 2025

@ugust_moon points out the details, calling them “biblically accurate.”

“Him being the only one w/ orange juice?! This is biblically accurate, I’m going crazy.”

him being the only one w orange juice?! this is biblically accurate im going crazy 😭😭 https://t.co/IlD482Fqre — nico ✦ (@ugust_moon) November 6, 2025

Another X user, @ScottDMenzel, predicted a mass turnout and monetary payout for the film.

“If you grew up with the music of Michael Jackson, it’s almost impossible to watch this trailer and not get goosebumps. This movie is going to make so much money. “

If you grew up with the music of Michael Jackson, it’s almost impossible to watch this trailer and not get goosebumps. This movie is going to make so much money. #MichaelJackson #Michael https://t.co/UCYeKofp0A — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 6, 2025

Fans are in a frenzy. The King’s story has been told, to some extent, in the 1992 mini-series The Jacksons: An American Dream, co-produced by Margaret Maldonado Jackson, and in other unsanctioned films. However, the story stopped shy of Jackson’s early career. For fans, the ability to relive such an exciting time in music history is irresistible. Michael, the biopic, will hit theaters on April 24, 2026. Plan accordingly.

