Legacy Of Michael Jackson Lives On As King Of Pop Crowned Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity

Michael Jackson still lives as the King of Pop in the afterlife.

Forbes has declared the late superstar as the highest-paid dead celebrity in 2025. Given his mega-stardom throughout his decades-long career before his death in 2009, his impact remains felt across the music industry.

The outlet confirmed that the Michael Jackson estate has earned over $105 million over the past year. Not only did he take the top slot, but earned much more than his fellow late celebrities. Right after him is the former top dog of the list, Elvis Presley, who came in second with $1.2 billion.

“It’s MJ, then an enormous canyon, then everybody else,” shared an estate lawyer to the outlet.

Since his death over a decade ago, the Jackson estate has earned over $3.5 billion, marking his legacy from beyond the grave. Furthermore, he has remained on the list since Forbes started its estate earnings’ ranking in 2001.

Where Jackson acquired his immense wealth comes from many avenues. While still alive, Jackson acquired ownership of his publishing rights and master recordings. In 1985, he purchased the ATV catalog for $47.5 million, worth around $140 million today. That investment flipped to $750 million after his estate sold them to Sony in 2016.

The estate then made another lucrative sale of Jackson’s publishing and master recordings. They made the sale to Sony again, gaining $600 million for the purchase in 2024. While the move was against the wishes of Katherine Jackson, the late singer’s mother, it did provide a lofty payout.

In the year’s since his tragic death, Jackson’s legacy has sustained itself through multiple media avenues. His 2009 concert film, “This Is It,” grossed $267 million to add to his posthumous cashflow. Another revenue jackpot was in the MJ-themed Cirque du Soleil tour in 2012 and the subsequent “Michael Jackson ONE” Vegas residency.

Despite the controversies surrounding his career, such as allegations of sexual abuse documented in 2019 documentary, “Finding Neverland,” Jackson’s estate has managed to still capitalize on his music. His accusers are also seeking hundreds of millions from the estate, as revealed while disputes between his daughter, Paris, and estate officials, wage on.

A Tony-Award winning, “MJ: The Musical,” debuted in 2022 as well to critical acclaim and commercial success, earning $300 in ticket sales. It spanned multiple products on Broadway to London’s West End.

