Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Will Be Distributed By Lionsgate

An upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has been authorized by his family and will see the light of day!

According to Deadline, the Michael Jackson biopic, titled Michael, is being produced by the Oscar-winning producer of The Departed, Graham King, and has been picked up by Lionsgate. Three-time Oscar nominee John Logan wrote the script in November 2019.

The biopic will be produced by King and John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. King and Logan worked together previously, collaborating on Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator. Logan was also responsible for writing Ridley Scott’s Best Picture Oscar winner Gladiator.

The family’s matriarch, Katherine Jackson, said, “Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”

According to a press release posted by Variety, “‘Michael’ will give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

Jackson, who was titled the “King of Pop,” is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time, selling an estimated 400 million records worldwide. The owner of 13 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles was more than any other male artist in the Hot 100 era. The Thriller artist was also the first to have a top-10 single on that chart in five different decades.

Jackson also has won 15 Grammy Awards, 6 Brit Awards, a Golden Globe, and 39 Guinness World Records, including Most Successful Entertainer of All Time. The singer is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (twice), the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Dance Hall of Fame (the only recording artist to be inducted), and the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame.