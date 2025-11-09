Entertainment by Mary Spiller Michael Jackson Biopic Shatters Records With Most-Viewed Music Trailer Ever The upcoming film 'Michael,' starring Jaafar Jackson and directed by Antoine Fuqua, sets a new benchmark for biopic buzz with over 116 million trailer views in 24 hours.







There’s no disputing Michael Jackson’s lasting title as the “King of Pop,” and now his legacy is setting new records—this time on the big screen. The teaser trailer for “Michael,” the upcoming biopic chronicling the life of the late superstar, has officially become the most-watched trailer for any music-focused film in history.

According to WaveMetrix, the preview, released Nov. 6, drew an astonishing 116.2 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours. The milestone surpassed both “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (96.1 million views) and “Bob Marley: One Love” (60.1 million views), making it the top-performing trailer not just among biopics but across Lionsgate’s entire film catalog.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”), “Michael” stars Jackson’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in his debut role portraying his legendary uncle. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate. The film is set for theatrical and IMAX release on April 24, 2026, and may even expand into two parts.

When the project was first announced, Jaafar Jackson shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.” Since then, he’s posted behind-the-scenes photos capturing his uncle’s iconic moves, along with promotional images for the film.

According to the official synopsis, “Michael” “tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from his discovery as the lead of the Jackson Five to his evolution into the most influential entertainer in the world.” The film promises to explore both the artist’s public triumphs and his private struggles, giving audiences “a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.”

Lionsgate executives are already considering expanding the project into multiple films after seeing Fuqua’s initial three-and-a-half-hour director’s cut. Adam Fogelson, chair of the studio’s Motion Picture Group, praised the film’s scope and emotional depth, saying to IMBD, “While we’re not yet ready to confirm plans for a second film, the creative team is hard at work making sure that we’re in a position to deliver more Michael soon after we release the first film.”

RELATED CONTENT: Legacy Of Michael Jackson Lives On As King Of Pop Crowned Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity