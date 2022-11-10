 Michael Jackson's Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister's Ex-Fiancé

The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away.
According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.

In a recent court filing obtained by TMZ, the papers say that the estate wants to recover the $1 million in property they believe is being wrongfully possessed by Phillips.

TMZ reported this past summer that Phillips used the “chaos and sadness” surrounding Jackson’s death to take advantage and snatch up a bunch of property from the singer’s Carolwood House. The lawsuit also stated that he stayed at the property for nine days and utilized that time to steal personal and private items.

After Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009, he was reportedly able to take several items, including MJ’s California driver’s license, his Apple iPhone, prescription pill bottles that still had pills inside them, and some of the singer’s clothing. There are allegedly also laptops and iPods in his possession. Non-public performances and some unreleased concert footage are believed to be on CDs and DVDs he also took from his home.

The papers also claim that Phillips has handwritten notes from MJ, a briefcase filled with his personal and business documents, video cameras, computers, and hard drives. Cassette tapes, a black bag that has a skull on it, a photo album, an MJ doll, and framed record awards.

The paperwork states that Phillips even stole the pajamas that the “King of Pop” was wearing when he was dying, the same pajamas that the paramedics removed from his body when they removed it while trying to save his life. Another item he allegedly stole was the resuscitator tube used on MJ.

