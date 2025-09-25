News by Kandiss Edwards Michael Jackson Accusers Seek $400M From Estate The number of damages was revealed due to a side dispute between Paris Jackson, Jackson’s and Jacson estate executors.







Wade Robson and James Safechuck are demanding $400 million from Michael Jackson’s estate.

Robson and Safechuck filed suit against the late King of Pop’s estate in early 2025, though the amount the litigants requested in damages was never revealed. The amount became public due to a side dispute between Paris Jackson, Jackson’s daughter, and the estate officials.

According to exclusive reporting by US Weekly, Paris objects to the Jackson estate’s exorbitant expenditures related to the legal proceedings. According to the filings, multiple legal firms have been enlisted to handle various aspects of the case. Executors John Branca and John McClain believe all expenditures are necessary to avoid a default judgment for the $400 million.

Branca and McClain warned that Paris Jackson’s push to limit legal payments could have severe fallout. The estate’s executors stated that failing to approve the funding could force the estate to cut corners when handling the suit brought by Robson and Safechuck. The estate and its multiple legal representatives have scheduled depositions, investigative tracks, and legal motions planned.

“The Estate would likely have to default … where numerous depositions, discovery matters, and other matters are scheduled to take place over the next several months, and where [Robson and Safechuck] are seeking $400 million.”

While executors argue that paying these legal fees is necessary to prevent the estate’s collapse, Paris Jackson has objected, questioning some of the payments and calling for greater oversight. How the court rules on this dispute could affect the financial health of Jackson’s legacy.

Robson, once a defender of Jackson, first filed civil claims in 2013, alleging sexual abuse by Jackson beginning when he was seven. Safechuck followed in 2014, contending that Jackson abused him starting at age ten after meeting at a commercial set in 1988. The allegations were disseminated to a broader audience in 2019 with the airing of the documentary Leaving Neverland. The documentary included unsubstantiated, detailed accounts from both men, leveled years after his death. The estate maintains Jackson was not guilty of any wrongdoing and has consistently denied the allegations.

