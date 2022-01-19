 Struck By a Smooth Criminal? Michael Jackson Impersonator Defends Himself Against Attacker

Struck By a Smooth Criminal? Michael Jackson Impersonator Defends Himself Against Attacker In Las Vegas

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton70
Santana Jackson
A Michael Jackson impersonator recently saw Blood on the Dance Floor when he engaged in fisticuffs while defending himself against a seemingly drunken man.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, Santana Jackson, a Michael Jackson impersonator, is seen in a State of Shock as he is tangling with a drunk man who wanted to be starting something with the MJ entertainer.

Jackson, however, also happens to train in mixed martial arts and handle himself well when the seemingly drunken man watched him and then punched him in the face, apparently for no reason.

Jackson reposted the video on his Instagram while giving a short explanation as to what happened:

“That’s why I train I’m not trying to hurt this guy just trying to restrain him from swinging at me
So I was performing and this guy came out of nowhere and started hitting me so I have to put him down for his own good.
Please know I don’t think fighting is the answer so try to avoid a fight if u can . Stay safe”

 

Although it was a Dangerous situation, Jackson may have had Butterflies, but he pulled out the Victory over the not-so-Smooth Criminal.

OK, we are doing the most with the MJ song references, but this is one situation that really wrote itself. 

Black Twitter remains undefeated as the viral video clip was viewed more than 2 million times, with many people joining in with jokes of their own.

