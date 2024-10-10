Michael Jordan Purchases Private Jet, The Price Tag Is $65M

Being a billionaire allows the joy of making purchases small countries can’t afford, and Michael Jordan proves that with his latest buy. Reportedly the NBA Hall of Famer has copped himself a $65 million private jet.

According to Private Jet Clubs, Jordan is now the owner of a new private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER, that is valued at approximately $65 million. The recognizable Jumpman logo is prominently featured on the back of the jet, showcasing the tail number, N236MJ. The aircraft was recently seen in Florida at Palm Beach International Airport as it was viewed via social media on the tarmac. The aircraft is reportedly registered under MJ Air LLC.

The media outlet detailed that the private jet’s custom paint job totaled around $500,000 and can accommodate up to 19 people, with the possibility of up to 10 passengers being able to sleep comfortably. It also has a maximum range of 8,630 miles.

Business Insider reported that Jordan is not alone in owning a Gulfstream G650ER. Other elite billionaires in possession of one include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. Jordan’s latest aircraft is an upgrade from his previous just, the Gulfstream G550.

Jordan can definitely afford the aircraft but has recently filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. He, along with another car owner, Front Row Motorsports, are suing the sports organization and CEO Jim France, stating that it has used anti-competitive practices to prevent fair competition in the sport. According to CNBC, the lawsuit alleges that NASCAR and France operate without transparency and in such a way that it doesn’t benefit team owners, drivers, sponsors, partners, and fans.