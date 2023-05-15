10 Years Later, Michael Jordan's Chicago Home is Still on the Market

Michael Jordan can sell sneakers, but a house seems questionable.

Being the greatest basketball player and best pitchman only sometimes guarantees a sale. One of the few men who can be described as such, Michael Jordan is and has been having trouble trying to unload his house in Chicago.

According to Business Insider, after placing his home on the market over 10 years ago, it has yet to be sold. Even after slicing the property’s purchase price to almost half the original sale price, there aren’t any buyers. The price was originally listed at $29 million, and the purchase price to snag the luxury mansion is now $14,855,000, amounting to $265 per square foot when the original asking price was $517 per square foot. Ironically, if you add up the single digits in the purchase price, you’ll end up with the number 23, which, as we all know, is Jordan’s basketball jersey number.

The house measures 56,000 square feet on a 7-acre compound in Highland Park, Illinois. Every detail of the house has Jordan’s personal touch, and some speculate it may not appeal to anyone not named Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

Bruce Bowers of Bowers Realty Group says, “It’s clearly his home. There’s a lot of work that would have to be done to make it your own.”

Amenities include a full-size basketball court, a pool equipped with fish, a tennis court, a putting green for golf enthusiasts, and even a piano room, to name a few: nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms with a guest house on the premises.

The house is fully furnished, and since it’s still operable, Jordan pays more than $130,000 annually on property taxes paying more than $2.5 million to keep the taxes current. So if you have roughly $15 million to spare, take a trip to Illinois, and maybe you’ll see something you like to purchase!