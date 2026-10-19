(Photo: Kelly Kline/WireImage) Sports by Brandon Horton Michael Jordan’s $14M Jersey Sale Highlights Soaring Value Of Sports Memorabilia Three jerseys from Jordan's final Chicago Bulls championship series have now recorded sales exceeding $10 million.







Michael Jordan’s influence continues to extend beyond basketball as collectors pay millions for memorabilia connected to his legendary career.

Three jerseys worn during Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals championship run have now recorded sales exceeding $10 million, reflecting strong demand for historically significant sports collectibles.

The latest transaction involved Jordan’s autographed Chicago Bulls jersey from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. According to Hunt Auctions, the jersey sold privately for $14 million, establishing a new basketball memorabilia record.

How has Jordan’s memorabilia increased in value?

Jordan’s latest sale follows several record-breaking transactions involving jerseys from his final championship season.

According to Sotheby’s, a jersey worn during Game 1 of the 1998 Finals sold for approximately $10.1 million in 2022.

Another jersey from Game 3 sold for $12.26 million through JOOPITER in September 2026.

Although these transactions involved different jerseys, their multimillion-dollar prices demonstrate collectors’ willingness to spend significant amounts on Jordan’s basketball history.

Why are collectors spending millions on historic jerseys?

The growing interest extends beyond Jordan.

According to Sotheby’s, a jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season sold for approximately $5.8 million in 2023. A LeBron James jersey from the 2013 NBA Finals also fetched more than $3 million.

For high-value collectors, authenticity and historical significance are important considerations.

Hunt Auctions reported that Jordan’s $14 million jersey was authenticated through photographic comparisons and documentation tracing its ownership to the Chicago Bulls.

The Associated Press identified Miami real estate investor Ron Firman as the buyer.

While these sales represent exceptional collectibles rather than the broader market, they demonstrate how historic athletic achievements can maintain substantial financial value decades later.

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