Michael Jordan's Antitrust Lawsuit Against NASCAR Heads to Court After Failed Mediation Jordan's team, 23XI Racing, sued NASCAR and CEO Jim France, claiming that NASCAR used anticompetitive practices to prevent fair competition in the sport.







After a failed attempt at mediation, Michael Jordan’s antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR is heading to court, the Associated Press reports.

23XI Racing, co-owned by the NBA legend and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, along with Front Row Motorsports, owned by Bob Jenkins, sued NASCAR and CEO Jim France, claimed the racing organization used anticompetitive practices to prevent fair competition in the sport.

Both owners were the only two of 15 organizations to decline to sign extensions to new charter agreements following more than two years of negotiations.

“Today’s hearing confirmed the facts of NASCAR’s monopolistic practices and showed NASCAR for who they are—retaliatory bullies who would rather focus on personal attacks and distract from the facts,” said Jeffrey Kessler, attorney for the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. “My clients have never been more united and committed to ensuring a fair and competitive sport for all teams, partners, drivers and fans. We’re going to trial to hold NASCAR accountable.”

Both teams take issue with NASCAR controlling all aspects of the business, including buying the racetracks that host its races and allegedly requiring teams to buy supplies from single-source suppliers chosen by NASCAR. Another point of contention is not allowing teams to participate in other stock car races.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell and Jeffrey Mishkin, a former executive vice president and chief legal officer of the NBA, led the mediation, which took place Oct. 20 and 21.

The sessions focused on NASCAR’s bid to narrow the scope of damages the two teams say they are owed. The league accused 23XI and FRM of manipulating the other teams and conducting themselves with “classic cartel behavior, ultimately because they received less than they would have,” under the charter extensions signed last year.

According to the AP, “Jordan multiple times laughed and smiled at NASCAR’s claims, and at one point Hamlin and Jenkins vehemently shook their heads at NASCAR’s assertion that it pays its teams a higher percentage of revenue than F1 does to its teams.”

The original charters, signed by the teams from 2016 through 2020, were renewed to continue through Dec. 31, 2024.

23XI and FRM initially won a preliminary injunction recognizing them as chartered teams this season. That ruling was overturned, and the combined six cars have been racing as “open” this season.

Both sides are back in court Dec. 1, exactly one month after the NASCAR season concludes.

