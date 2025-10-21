NBC Sports Special Contributor Michael Jordan To Make Debut On NBA Opening Night

On Oct. 21, arguably the greatest basketball of all-time, Michael Jordan, will make his debut as a special contributor to NBC Sports, which is airing NBA games for the first time since 2002.

When NBC Sports initially announced Jordan’s role, nobody there explained what the basketball legend would do. Jordan, who had never worked in media beyond being an interview subject, was also opaque.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” said Jordan in a written statement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Jordan’s championship run with the Chicago Bulls, six titles in eight seasons, coincided with the start of NBC’s NBA coverage.

Now that the NBA season is about to start, NBC released a clip showing Jordan talking with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico in a studio setting apparently having an intimate discussion. (What was discussed? No idea. There was no sound.) The brief promo was shown during Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Oct. 19.

An NBA on NBC promo on SNF, including a look at Mike Tirico interviewing Michael Jordan. 🏈🏀📺🎙️ #NFL #NBA #SNF pic.twitter.com/Y9jA179Rnu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 20, 2025

NBC Sports released a statement announcing that Jordan’s first appearance as a special contributor will take place during halftime of the Oct. 21 game between Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The segment, “MJ: Insights to Excellence,” will air throughout the NBA season.

NBC is back to broadcasting NBA games after NBCUniversal and the NBA signed an 11-year agreement to air NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms.

RELATED CONTENT: Basketball Cards Featuring Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Auctions For Whopping $12 Milly