Michael Jordan Turns 60 and Celebrates With $10 Million Donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation

NBA legend, Michael Jordan, is bringing in year 60 in a major way.

CNN reported that Jordan celebrated his 60th birthday by donating a record-breaking $10 million to the Make-A-Wish America foundation. The Charlotte Hornets owner said he’s been working with the organization for years and hopes others follow in his footsteps.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

The nonprofit made the announcement via Twitter, calling Jordan their “Chief Wish Ambassador.” According to CNN, Jordan has worked with Make-A-Wish since 1989.

In honor of his 60th birthday, our Chief Wish Ambassador Michael Jordan makes the largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history – $10M! A supporter since '89, his bday wish is to inspire others to help grant more wishes.

Make-A-Wish President and CEO, Leslie Motter, said she admires Jordan’s ability to make amazing moves on and off the court.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” Motter said, as reported by People. “We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

It’s not out of character for the iconic basketball player to make massive donations to organizations and companies with great causes. As a prominent North Carolina native, People reported Jordan donated $10 million two years ago to Novant Health to assist with opening two new health clinics in Charlotte.

Last October, Novant opened the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in honor of the retired NBA MVP. Jordan will be turning the big 6-0 this Friday.