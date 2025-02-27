Sports by Jameelah Mullen Michael Jordan’s Love Letter To His High School Sweetheart Valued At Over $12K At Auction Love letter shows that Michael Jordan has game on the court, and with the ladies.







Micheal Jordan’s love letter to his high school girl is up for auction. The handwritten letter listed on the 2025 Lelands Winter Classic Auction currently stands at over $12,000. In the handwritten letter to his former girlfriend, Laquetta Robinson, Jordan tells his former sweetie that she will have to take a backseat to basketball.

In a letter dated May 20, 1981, the future basketball legend writes:

“Laquetta, you are my whole life next to basketball. Please don’t get mad about that statement. You are my whole life, but you can’t have basketball, ” the letter posted on Lelands.com says.

The love note shows the mogul’s romantic side and his commitment to the game. Jordan tells his former girlfriend of his plans to make basketball his career, and he promises her that he will make extraordinary strides in the sport.

A year later, the future legend won an NCAA championship as a member of the UNC Tar Heels. In 1985, he won the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He went on to earn six NBA titles as a star player for the Chicago Bulls. The former shooting guard was named MVP five times and won two Olympic gold medals. Jordan also holds the NBA record for career playoff scoring average at 33.4 points per game. In 2009, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inducted the 14-time all-star.

This isn’t the first time Jordan memorabilia has made big bucks at auction. In May 2020, Iconic Auctions sold a 20-page love letter he wrote to another former girlfriend, Amy Hunter, for $25,703. Last year, a collection of six Air Jordan sneakers worn by the legendary player snagged $8 million at auction. In 2022, Jordan’s jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million, making it the most expensive memorabilia ever sold at an auction.

