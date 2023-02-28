Michael Jordan's Shoes Up for Auction: Each Pair Worn During Six NBA Championships

Sotheby’s is introducing fans to The Dynasty Collection.

Six pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan during six victorious Chicago Bulls championship games in the 1990s has made it to the famed auction house.

According to Robb Report, the private auction includes a 1991 Air Jordan 6, 1992 Air Jordan 7, 1993 Air Jordan 8, 1996 Air Jordan 11, 1997 Air Jordan 12, and 1998 Air Jordan 14.

“This set represents the most valuable and significant collection of Air Jordan sneakers ever brought to market,” Sotheby’s wrote on Instagram with a photo of the sneaker lineup. “The NBA legend’s unprecedented success as an athlete is well-documented and may never be replicated–6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 league MVPs, and 2 Olympic Gold Medals are just a few of Jordan’s on-court accomplishments.”

Sotheby’s reported that Nike produced the first Air Jordan model in late 1984, naming it the Air Jordan I. The sneaker was constructed specifically for Jordan to use during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. The shoe was later released to the general public in 1985.

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectables, described the Jordan collection as the “Mona Lisa of the sneaker collecting and sports memorabilia communities,” in a statement.

“While they are two distinct communities, they converge here with the Dynasty Collection. They also represent the intersection of Jordan’s championship legacy and his style legacy, both of which have combined to make him a global icon,” Wachter said. “Because of the historical and cultural impact that they represent, as a group, they are among the most important basketball shoes a collector could own.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the shoes were collected directly from Jordan following the championship games.

The Dynasty Collection will be on display in the Sotheby’s Dubai location from February 27 to March 3.