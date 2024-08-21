News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Texas Man Wanted For Murder After Allegedly Forcing Estranged Wife To Shoot Her Lover Michael Maurice Mack is wanted for capital murder after allegedly forcing estranged wife to shoot her boyfriend and then help him dump the dead man's body.







A Texas man is wanted for capital murder after police officers say he broke into his estranged wife’s residence, allegedly shot her boyfriend, and made her go with him to dispose of the body.

According to a press release by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the Katy area on Aug. 14, 2024. Police officers were summoned to the home about a possible death. When they arrived at the residence, there was evidence of foul play, but no corpse was discovered. Officers learned that the body of the victim may have been taken from the residence and “dumped” somewhere else.

After an investigation, police officers were led to a location in West Vidor where they found the body of 53-year-old Kelvin Hinton. The officers are looking for Michael Maurice Mack and have issued a warrant for his arrest. They revealed that Mack, while armed with multiple guns and wearing tactical gear, broke into his estranged wife’s home, allegedly shot the victim, and then forced his estranged wife, who the police have not identified, to shoot Hinton’s body. He then made her go with him to take the deceased body to another city, according to an arrest affidavit.

Law & Crime reported that Mack and his wife got married in 2019, but the couple has been separated for the past year and a half. According to the wife, she told investigators that he began stalking her. She reportedly started dating Hinton.

The affidavit stated that she told investigators that she woke up with Mack beating her with a rifle. When Hinton woke up, he attempted to stop Mack, but the estranged husband purportedly allegedly shot him and continued to beat her.

He then pointed the weapon to her head, gave her a handgun, and demanded she shoot Hinton.

“Grab it, b**ch,” he allegedly said. “You better shoot him, or I’m going to shoot your ass right now.”

After threatening to kill her if she did not help him get rid of the remains, he placed the body in bedsheets and took Hinton’s corpse in the trunk of his wife’s car. They drove to Vidor, where the body was disposed of, and he allowed her to leave.

“Get your ass out of the car,” he allegedly told her. “I’m not going to kill you today.”

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with apprehending Mack. Anyone with any information regarding Mack’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).