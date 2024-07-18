BREAKING: Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Charged In The Murder Of Sonya Massey 



An Illinois sheriff deputy has been charged in the murder case of a Black woman, Sonya Massey, after she was shot and killed after calling the police.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their own, Sean Grayson, has been indicted and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. Illinois State Police (ISP) completed an investigation into Massey’s death and found enough evidence to charge Grayson. “It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards,” the office said.

Massey, 36, was shot and killed on Jul. 6 after Sangamon County deputies in Springfield responded to a call of a prowler. According to The Illinois Times, the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s emergency department.

Little information was shared about what took place between the time deputies arrived at Massey’s home, shortly before 1 a.m., and when shots were fired, around 1:21 a.m. However, Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said body-cam footage is expected to be released to the public at 10 a.m. on Jul. 22. “Nothing has been redacted except for the blurring of certain images, which was done out of respect for Ms. Massey and her family,” Milhiser said in a statement.

The victim’s death sparked outrage from the Black community and civil rights leaders across the country, accusing Grayson of discharging his firearm, striking the mother of two, and killing her. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, called for justice and accountability prior to the charges being announced.

Now, he and his team praise the decision, saying it’s a “step forward.”

“This news is a step toward justice for Sonya’s loved ones, especially her children, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since they were notified of this tragedy,” Crump said. “We remain committed to uncovering the truth of what happened and identifying the failures that allowed this tragic death to occur.”

A member of Crump’s law firm, Paul Grinke, thanked Milhiser and ISP officials for moving swiftly in the matter, as many state officials seemingly support the charges. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell released a statement saying his “heart breaks for the family and friends of Sonya Massey” and Grayson’s alleged actions “do not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement as a whole.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also made remarks about Massey’s tragic death, saying he is “enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer.”

“Sonya Massey was concerned for her safety and called law enforcement to her home for protection,” he said. “Like all Illinoisans, she deserved that protection. Instead, innocent and unharmed, she was gunned down by an officer of the law.”

Grayson, who has been terminated from the sheriff’s department, is being represented by lawyer Dan Fultz. Fultz has not announced where his client is being held, but Milhiser said he plans to file a court petition to detain Grayson while he awaits trial under provisions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Funeral services for Massey are scheduled for Jul. 19 at Ruby’s Funeral Services & Crematories in Springfield.

