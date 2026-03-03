Popular Detroit Restaurant Owner, Michael ‘Mike B’ Brown, Shot Dead

Detroit restaurant owner, Michael “Mike B” Brown, was fatally shot on Feb. 28, The Detroit Press reports.

Brown, along with two other people, was shot on the city’s west side outside the Suite 100 Cocktail Bar. Brown was the only fatality; the other victims were not identified. Police confirmed that the two victims were found across the street from where Brown’s body was found. Officials have stated that there have been no arrests and there are no suspects so far.

“At approximately 4:30 a.m., Saturday, there was a triple shooting that occurred at 15789 Schaefer,” Detroit Police Department (DPD) media relations manager Jasmin Barmore said in a written statement. “Two of the victims were found in front of the location, and the third across the street from the location. Unfortunately, the victim found across the street from the location, Mikey Brown, succumbed to his injuries.”

Detroit is mourning the loss of Michael “Mike B.” Brown, a beloved member of the city’s restaurant scene and community. https://t.co/TcMpskB1Vl pic.twitter.com/al9cej3qoN — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) March 3, 2026

The 52-year-old restauranteur owned Sloppy Chops and Sloppy Crab. A popular figure around town who started as a party promoter and later became an entrepreneur, Brown entered the culinary business in 2020. He opened Sloppy Chops as a steakhouse that featured high-end cuts like ribeyes and tomahawks, but it was also known for its low-cost lamb chop specials. In 2021, he opened Sloppy Crab, a seafood restaurant that was later renamed Crab Sports Bar, which became popular with many celebrities.

“Detroit loves him,” Pastor Maurice “Mo” Hardwick, founder of the Live in Peace Movement, told Click on Detroit. “He was a real Detroiter who was about people, community, and about uplifting life.”

Hardwick added that how Brown did not represent who he was or how people felt about him.

“Community was embedded in him, and you could feel it in his food and his demeanor when you approached him—very approachable. Just loved the city of Detroit,” he said. “Loved his people.”

Anyone on the shooting with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through Detroit Rewards TV.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. ‘Shyne’ Barrow Charts An Impressive Course For Diasporic Excellence At Island Music Conference 2026