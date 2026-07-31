Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Michael Strahan Is Building An Executive Legacy From The Turf To To Boardroom NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan shares strategies for achieving lasting growth and financial empowerment.







When NFL Hall of Famer and Emmy Award-winning co-anchor Michael Strahan retired from professional sports, he faced a challenge common to many Black athletes: transitioning from the field to the executive suite. Early in retirement, Strahan recalled sitting at home unsure of his next move, torn between returning to football or trying something new. A key moment came when he decided to step into broadcasting despite uncertainty and lack of experience. He turned down offers that did not match his long-term vision. In a conversation with his longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment, on Entrepreneur Playbook, Strahan discussed the mindset needed to transform athletic fame into a lasting business legacy.

Strahan’s journey is a model for ownership, career longevity, and financial empowerment. Since founding SMAC Entertainment in 2010, they have expanded into television production with shows like $100,000 Pyramid, consumer apparel through WEAR by Erin Andrews, and podcasting with “The Intersection.” This shows how equity and ownership can create generational stability.

Shared Values And A Hustle Mindset

A core principle of their 15-year partnership is valuing alignment over ego. Schwartz-Morini explained that successful business partnerships do not require close friendships but do require shared goals and work ethic. Strahan added that setting aside personal ego for common success helps achieve business objectives more effectively.

Managing career transitions requires tenacity and flexibility. Strahan acknowledged that leaving football was challenging because it was central to his identity and almost led him to return. Strahan and Schwartz-Morini addressed this by building a trusted team, leveraging Strahan’s visibility to open doors, and staying committed to authentic leadership despite resistance. He advises aspiring founders to identify secondary interests and learn from every experience.

Expanding The Vanguard Of Black Ownership

Strahan is among a growing group of Black sports figures taking control of their media networks and corporate assets. Earvin “Magic” Johnson led the way with Magic Johnson Enterprises, building a multi-industry empire that invested directly inside diverse communities. Similarly, NBA star LeBron James co-founded The SpringHill Company with Maverick Carter, creating an entertainment platform that empowers Black creators and shapes culturally relevant stories.

Strahan and Schwartz-Morini advise modern creators and executives to use the game, rather than be used by it. By maintaining creative control, diversifying revenue, and building tactical partnerships, African American entrepreneurs can transform short-term success into lasting financial empowerment.

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