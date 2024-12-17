Michael Vick In Talks With Norfolk State, Sacramento State To Take Head Coaching Position

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick reportedly has two colleges interested in bringing him in as head coach of their respective football teams.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the current Fox Sports analyst has recently interviewed to become the next head coach at Norfolk State University (NSU). Vick confirmed that he has had recent discussions with the institution with the media outlet. It would be Vick’s first coaching job on any level if hired.

NSU is looking for a coach after terminating Dawson Odums from that position on Nov. 26 after he led the football team to a dismal 15-31 record over four years.

Vick told the media outlet that he has spoken with Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Spartans Athletic Director Melody Webb. The school contacted him about the position, and he says he is intrigued with taking the reins of the program. Although he has never held the position of head coach, he is confident that his knowledge of the game puts him in a place to be a good leader.

“I know how to lead, and I know what it takes,” Vicks told The Virginian-Pilot.

If he were to take the job, it would be a homecoming since he is a Newport News native. He went to Virginia’s Ferguson and Warwick high schools before playing at Virginia Tech.

The Associated Press reported that Vick also spoke with Sacramento State University about its open head coach position. President Dr. Luke Wood confirmed that he spoke with Vick after The Sacramento Bee dispelled an earlier report that Sacramento was interested.

Vick and I did meet about Sac State football and our athletic rise. As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs that our football head coach job is an attractive role. Announcements on several major decisions coming soon. @AdamSchefter @SacBee_JoeD https://t.co/WDtvucaJ2w — Dr. Luke Wood (@DrLukeWood) December 17, 2024

The university is searching for its next head coach after Andy Thompson left to become an assistant coach at Stanford University. Sacramento State’s record this season was 3-9, and it finished tied for last place in the Big Sky conference.

