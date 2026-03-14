Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Michael B. Jordan’s Marketing Agency Obsidianworks Buys Back Stake, Returns To Full Independence The company is co-founded by actor Michael B. Jordan and former Nike executive Chad Easterling.







Marketing and creative agency Obsidianworks is returning to full independence after repurchasing the minority ownership stake previously held by Endeavor’s agency 160over90, a partnership that began in 2021. The company, co-founded by actor Michael B. Jordan and former Nike executive Chad Easterling, stated that the move is part of a broader strategy to accelerate its growth and sharpen its focus on a consumer group the agency refers to as “New Money America.”

Easterling, who serves as chief executive officer, said the decision was planned from the beginning rather than the result of a strained partnership.

“When we entered the partnership, going independent was always part of the plan as well,” Easterling told Ad Age. “For us and for them, it was really about wanting to help us get established—help us get the fundamentals and structure in place.”

Financial details of the buyback were not disclosed. When the investment was first announced in 2021, reports valued the deal at roughly $20 million.

Obsidianworks was founded in 2019 with the goal of rethinking the traditional agency structure. Easterling said Jordan’s experiences in entertainment and brand partnerships helped reveal a gap in how companies connect with audiences.

“Mike saw an opportunity from his side as an actor—working with studios and production companies that were asking him about connecting with consumers—and as a brand ambassador working with brands and trying to connect to consumers,” Easterling said.

From the outset, the founders intended to create a business that could grow beyond Jordan’s personal industry relationships. “We didn’t want this to be where he’s trying to walk us into every single door, and he feels that pressure,” Easterling told the outlet.

The partnership with 160over90 allowed the young agency to scale quickly, he added. “The partnership allowed us to have a level of structure and foundation that let us not only get after one or two projects as a small, nimble shop, but get after multiple bodies of work that overlapped at the same time.”

One project developed during the partnership was the Legacy Classic, a nationally televised HBCU men’s basketball showcase in Newark, New Jersey.

With the buyback complete, Easterling said Obsidianworks now plans to expand its approach to reaching what the company calls “New Money America.” “They’re not niche,” he said of the audience. “They are the growth engine many brands are trying to get to, but not recognizing.”

He described the group as a younger, diverse, and entrepreneurial generation reshaping how wealth and influence operate. “We’re not just talking about Black consumers or multicultural consumers—we’re talking about that entire demographic across every background and nationality,” Easterling said.

While the agency is frequently associated with multicultural marketing, Easterling said that description does not fully capture its strategy. “Yes, any call we go on, people know we’re multicultural—we have that authority,” he said, adding that “we were never here to be diversity consultants.”

Instead, he often describes the company more broadly. “Typically, I say we’re an agency—or I say we’re an enterprise,” he said, joking that “we’re a construction company for brands and New Money America—we’re builders.”

Today, Obsidianworks counts brands such as Nike, Converse, Jordan Brand, Meta, Target, and Spanx, among its clients. The firm currently employs about 20 people and plans to hire up to a dozen more in the coming months.

Easterling stated that operating independently will help the company move faster. “Now feels like the right time because we want to begin to move faster, take more risks, and define our own growth trajectory without constraints,” he said. “Being independent is a strength and has benefits. It allows us to move quickly and focus on delivering measurable impact for clients without as many layers.”

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