Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Michelle Obama And Brother Announced As Featured Guests At South By Southwest Festival The session will take place on March 13 at the Austin Convention Center.







Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, will appear at the South by Southwest Festival as featured guests.

The sibling duo will conduct a featured session at SXSW, which hosts programming that ranges across media, entertainment and technology. The Austin-based event released a statement confirming the news that Mrs. Obama and Robinson will be part of this year’s festivities, which began March 7.

“Michelle Obama has long been an inspiration to us at SXSW and to millions of people around the world,” said SXSW President Hugh Forrest, as reported by Yahoo News. “Her belief that we lift each other up by sharing our stories with one another is a core part of the SXSW experience and a key catalyst in helping creative people achieve their goals. It is the ultimate honor and an incredible thrill to welcome Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, to the 2025 event.”

The session will take place on March13 at the Austin Convention Center. While little has been revealed on what the session will entail, attendees can expect Obama and Robinson to speak on their success and insights from multiple avenues.

Since stepping out of the political spotlight, Obama has become a voice for empowerment and positivity, especially for women audiences. Her New York Times-bestselling novels “Becoming” and “The Light We Carry” have become global phenomenons. The sparking book tours with the former earning a Grammy award.

She continues her advocacy work through the Obama Foundation, under which she founded the Girls Opportunity Alliance. The initiative supports young girls around the world and local leaders dedicated to brightening their futures.

As for her brother, Robinson has become a formidable force for change, especially in sports. He currently serves as Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), while also hosting the Ways to Win Podcast under the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions. With a storied career in investment banking as well as professional and collegiate basketball, Robinson will join his sister in this all-star event spotlighting their achievements.

They will join other featured speakers such as U.S. Rep. Ayanna Presley and Ben Stiller at SXSW. More information on their designated session and other scheduled events can be found at SXSW’s website.

