Politics by Mitti Hicks Michelle Obama Is Not Attending Trump’s Inauguration This isn’t the first time Mrs. Obama has skipped out on gatherings where former U.S. presidents and their spouses attended.







It appears that when people go low, the former first lady Michelle Obama is deciding to step aside. Mrs. Obama is not attending the second inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Associated Press reported that while Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join their husbands for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, Mrs. Obama will not.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies,” a statement from the Office of Barck and Michelle Obama reads. “Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

Michelle Obama Doesn’t Give Reason For Absence

This isn’t the first time Mrs. Obama has skipped out on gatherings where former U.S. presidents and their spouses attended.

Michelle Obama did not attend the funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9.

She was notably absent as pictures of her husband and Trump sitting next to each other and sharing laughs made their rounds on social media. Mrs. Obama has been vocal about her dislike for Trump, which she expressed in her memoir Becoming.

“Sitting on the inaugural stage in front of the U.S. Capitol for the third time, I worked to contain my emotions,” she said, adding, “I stopped even trying to smile.”

In her campaign speech at the Democratic National Convention, she accused Trump of doing “everything in his power to make people fear.”

The end of her speech is what got everyone talking. “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?’” This is an apparent jab from the President-elect’s claims that immigrants are taking “Black jobs” while on the campaign trail.

The reason for Mrs. Obama’s absence is unclear. It’s important to note that the Trumps did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, as CNN reported

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama’s ‘Party At The Polls’ Returns With More Than 500 Events Across Election Season