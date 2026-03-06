News by Sharelle B. McNair FACTS: Michelle Obama Says There’s ‘No Way’ Trump’s Behavior Would Be Accepted If It Came From Her Family The former late night talk show host compared the Obamas having to be seemingly perfect to baseball legend Jackie Robinson.







Former First Lady Michelle Obama kept it real during a segment of her “IMO Podcast” with her co-host brother, Craig Robinson, taking a dig at the Trump Administration, saying there is “no way” President Donald Trump’s behavior would be accepted if it were her family in the White House acting that way.

Obama spoke with comedian and host of the 98th Academy Awards, Conan O’Brien, who brought up a time when he traveled to a military base in the Middle East with “the first Black family” of the White House. The former late-night talk show host compared the Obamas’ need to be seemingly perfect to that of baseball legend Jackie Robinson. He reminisced on noticing at the time how the family’s team was “being so careful that everything is done by the book.”

That’s when Obama touched on it being her reality and how Trump’s behavior would be accepted if her family did the same. “It wasn’t even a feeling; it was the truth. I mean, there’s absolutely no way that the behavior in this current administration would have been accepted by the first Black family in the White House,” she said.

“So, fortunately, it wasn’t difficult to do because we are those people. It wasn’t difficult to follow rules; it wasn’t difficult to have high standards. It wasn’t very difficult, because in order to get where we are, as you’ve seen in your mother, you don’t get here without being damn near perfect.”

She continued to open about what would happen if her husband, former President Barack Obama, continued to fail at certain things during his time in office, touching on how many times Trump’s past has been overlooked. “We don’t get to fail two, three, five, seven times. We don’t get to file bankruptcy over and over again and still be considered a successful business person,” the Becoming author said.

“We don’t get to not be at the top of the class. Every ‘i’ has to be dotted, every ‘t’ has to be crossed.”

Since Trump’s second term began, Obama has been outspoken on the differences in acceptance with him versus other leaders, especially those who are Black. She stood up for former Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 presidential election loss and herself as the idea of her running started to linger, saying, “America isn’t ready for a woman president.”

When that didn’t work, and America started pushing for her husband to run again, the first Black First Lady of the U.S. shut that down as well. “I hope not. I would actively work against that,” she said during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

But of course, it wasn’t long before the White House caught wind of her remarks, patting Trump on the back for some of the things he has done – so far. “President Trump was overwhelmingly elected by nearly 80 million Americans to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, according to Fox News.

“The President is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, and he will not stop fighting for the American people.”

