Michelle Obama Set to Appear In Final Season of ‘Black-ish’

(Image: ABC)

ABC announced via Twitter that former first lady Michelle Obama will be appearing on the final season of the Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross helmed comedy, Black-ish, when it returns in 2022.

Kenya Barris, the creator of the Black-ish franchise, which also includes two spinoff series, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish, announced in May that this upcoming season would be the series’ last.

# BLACK-ISH ANNOUNCEMENT!!! -To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenya Barris (@kenyabarris)

There are no details outside of Obama playing herself or how many episodes she will appear in, but the Twitterverse definitely spoke up about the revealing news!

