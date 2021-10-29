Michelle Obama Set to Appear In Final Season of ‘Black-ish’

ABC announced via Twitter that former first lady Michelle Obama will be appearing on the final season of the Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross helmed comedy, Black-ish, when it returns in 2022.

#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star. pic.twitter.com/UhHAxamlpL — black-ish (@blackishabc) October 28, 2021

Kenya Barris, the creator of the Black-ish franchise, which also includes two spinoff series, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish, announced in May that this upcoming season would be the series’ last.

“# BLACK-ISH ANNOUNCEMENT!!! -To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON.”

There are no details outside of Obama playing herself or how many episodes she will appear in, but the Twitterverse definitely spoke up about the revealing news!

Am gonna miss @JeniferLewis @marsaimartin , @MilesBrown and @deoncole terribly!!! These four awesome human beings to me are the epic center of the show especially Ruby. The whole team is awesome too and purely talented. God bless you all . #blackexcellence ✊#blackish ✊ — FREDD7 LIVERPOOL (@Fredd7liverpool) October 29, 2021

I cannot wait to see the direction and flow of her character on the show. It has demonstrated excellence in writing, casting, relevant topics, important history lessons not talked about enough. Engagement at the individual, cultural, and teaching history to us all. #michelleobama — Tim’s Truths, DrPH, Health Consultant, Researcher (@babyboi2u) October 28, 2021

Wow!!! This is big, can’t wait to see. — xxsampeytonxx (@samanthapmorgan) October 28, 2021

I will miss the show. Glad to see Mrs. Obama will be on the scene. — Sharon Stricklin (@Sharon_Strick) October 29, 2021

This is going to be epic! ❤ — Tanzania Daniel (@byrd019) October 28, 2021

