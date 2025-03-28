Sports by Sharelle Burt ‘Longtime Besties’ Steph Curry And Michelle Obama Team Up To Launch Healthier Sports Drink Brand The sports drink comes in three tasty flavors: Tropical Punch, Orange Mango Twist and Lemon Lime.







Former first lady Michelle Obama and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry are teaming up to launch PLEZi Hydration, a healthier sports drink option.

Obama and Curry are well-known advocates of healthier food and beverage options; Obama says she and her “longtime friends” are proud to offer “a better option for anyone looking to stay active and hydrated without compromise.”

“At PLEZi Nutrition, we’re always looking for ways to shake up the conversation around nutrition and make healthier choices easier for everyone,” the former first lady said.

“It’s been such a great journey teaming up with our good friends, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, to create a game-changing sports hydration drink. With input from registered dietitians, PLEZi Hydration is packed with more potassium, less sugar, and lower sodium — all while tasting great.”

Co-founded by PLEZi Nutrition and Obama in 2023, the company aims to provide healthy options to families nationwide. The Golden State Warriors player is the brand’s athletic face. He is the first-ever NBA player to record 3,000 career three-pointers, and his wife, Ayesha Curry, is an investor in the company.

https://twitter.com/RonDuprat/status/1905227542853791994

The sports drink comes in three tasty flavors: Tropical Punch, Orange Mango Twist, and Lemon Lime. Curry revealed that the drink holds “smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor. “Each bottle contains 12g of sugar, compared to the 28g found in most ‘leading’ sports drinks, 120mg of sodium, and 500mg of potassium. In contrast, others have 70mg and 90mg of vitamin C. ​​

While the 37-year-old Curry admits the industry is oversaturated, he says PLEZi’s focus on health and wellness makes the drink stand out from competitors.

“We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better,” Curry said, according to CNBC.

With PLEZi meaning ​​“fun” in Creole, Curry and Obama join a growing list of athletes and celebrities investing in sports and energy drinks, including the late Kobe Bryant’s investment in Body Armor and LeBron James with Mtn Dew Rise. A differentiator between PLEZi and others is how invested the team was in bringing the drink to light. Outside of being an investor, Curry assisted on everything from the actual beverage to the packaging.

Ayesha stepped in with the taste and creation of the drink with her culinary background.

As a start, PLEZis will be sold on the West Coast at Walmart, Albertsons, and Safeway locations in California, with the 16.9-ounce bottles selling for $2.29 each, with 70 calories per bottle. The drink will also be available on Amazon.

RELATED. CONTENT: Libya’s Black Migrants Face Unprecedented Racist Violence Amid EU-Backed Policies