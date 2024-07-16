by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Stephen And Ayesha Curry Now Investors In Michelle Obama’s Plezi Nutrition The Currys are already vocal advocates of healthy lifestyles through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.









The Currys are cooking up something new with Michelle Obama. Stephen and Ayesha have joined the former first lady’s PLEZi Nutrition as investors and brand partners in its health-focused mission.

“We’re so excited to welcome Stephen and Ayesha Curry to the PLEZi Nutrition family,” Obama shared in a press release. “They are true role models. They’re extraordinary at what they do and how they go about their work—with creativity, integrity, and a whole lot of fun. Their commitment to bettering the lives of children and their dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles align perfectly with our vision for PLEZi Nutrition. We can’t wait to team up with them to inspire the next generation toward healthier choices.”

Plezi offers a range of healthy beverages and foods for kids. Building healthy eating habits begins in childhood, but accessibility remains a consistent barrier for many children. PLEZi intends to resolve this issue by prioritizing nutrition and taste to promote healthier lifestyles. Their fruit juices contain 75% less sugar than the leading brand and are packed with fiber and vitamin C.

As vocal advocates for multigenerational wellness, the Currys’ support will also spread awareness of PLEZi’s opportunities for the youth.

“Our kids were the ones that drove our decision to partner with PLEZi Nutrition,” said Stephen and Ayesha Curry. “PLEZi passed the taste test, and they couldn’t stop drinking it. This is important, because it’s our job as parents (and as a culture) to show our kids that health and wellness can be exciting. Food should be joyful, and by teaming up with PLEZi Nutrition, we’re furthering our mission to provide healthier, delicious options for families—making balanced nutrition a fun, easy, and accessible part of everyday life.”

