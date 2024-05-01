by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Michelle Obama Surprises D.C. High Schoolers For College Signing Day Obama congratulated the students on their accomplishments, while urging that the world needs their perspective.









Michelle Obama is proud of this year’s graduating class. The former First Lady surprised D.C. High Schoolers for College Signing Day as part of her Reach Higher Initiative.

The event, held on April 30, promotes college acceptances and enrollments for the upcoming high school graduates. People reported that nearly 2,500 students celebrated at the Capital One Arena. However, Obama’s unexpected appearance made the occasion even more memorable.

Hosted by the D.C. College Access Program, Obama helped facilitate the event with her Reach Higher initiative. The program, first launched while Barack Obama was in office, encourages students to pursue higher education. While at the Signing Day, the mother of two reflected on the doubts she faced while pursuing her own academic dreams.

“I remember when I was in your shoes, and no matter how hard I worked to prepare, I had this little voice in the back of my head telling me that maybe, just maybe, I didn’t belong,” she shared with the thousands of attendees. “I know that it is easy to write yourself off even before your journey begins, and that’s exactly why I wanted to come and talk to you all today.”

Obama then commended students’ “grit and determination and optimism” as they continued their studies through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also encouraged them to use their voices during this election, stating that the world needs their perspective.

“We need your perspectives to help us continue to build a more just and equal nation and world at this point,” expressed the 60-year-old.

Moreover, she urged students to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms to lessen the financial burden of college. Obama also referenced the challenges of FAFSA delays, which left many unsure of which colleges they could afford to attend.

“There’s still time,” she said. “I know it’s been a complicated year, but the FAFSA is your best shot at getting the money you’re going to need to pay for school. And I cannot stress this enough.”

Despite having left the White House, Obama continues to encourage the youth to remain politically active and “reach higher.”