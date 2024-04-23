Jay-Z, Michelle Obama, Keke Palmer, And More To Be Celebrated At 2024 Webby Awards

Jay-Z, Michelle Obama, and Keke Palmer are among the collection of A-Listers set to be honored at the 2024 Webby Awards.

On Wednesday, April 23, The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the list of winners for the 28th Annual Webby Awards which celebrates innovative cultural trailblazers, corporations, and groups molding today’s evolving digital landscape. Among the winners include Jay-Z, Jon Batiste, Laverne Cox, Michelle Obama, Megan Thee Stallion, and Snoop Dogg.

Four individuals will also receive special achievement awards including Shannon Sharpe, who will receive the Webby Advocate of the Year Award for his impact on sports commentary and success of his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, and Keke Palmer who will receive the coveted Webby Special Achievement Award for her work as an actress and businesswoman and innovation with “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” and KeyTV.

“This year’s Webby Winners represent work at the cutting edge of creativity and innovation,” Claire Graves, President of the Webby Awards said.

“They are best-in-class creators, entrepreneurs and companies who are taking giant strides to make something entirely new to entertain, help or inform people through the Internet. We can’t wait to celebrate them at the Internet’s biggest night on Monday, May 13th.”

A slew of companies and brands will be celebrated at the annual award show including Apple, Barbie The Movie, GLAAD, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NASA, Netflix, Reddit, Shopify, Spotify, and many more. Others who will receive special achievement awards include Kara Swisher who will receive the Webby Lifetime Achievement Award for her work as a veteran tech journalist and digital entrepreneur, and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus who will receive the Webby Podcast of the Year Award for “Wiser Than Me.”

Winners of the 2024 Webbys were selected by IADAS members including musician and actor Tobe Nwigwe, image architect Law Roach, host of “The Roxane Gay” agenda” Roxane Gay, writer/director/actress Quinta Brunson, DJ and producer Questlove, as well as execs and leaders across the tech and content creation industry.

RELATED CONTENT: Are We Ready For A Black Daytime Soap Opera?