Michigan Football Head Coach Arrested After Being Fired For ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Staff Member

Shortly after being terminated from his football head coaching job at the University of Michigan for allegedly being “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Sherrone Moore was arrested and taken into custody at the Washtenaw County Jail on Dec. 10.

According to MLive, the school fired Moore “with cause, effective immediately,” citing that officials found “credible evidence” that the now-former football coach was involved in an “inappropriate” relationship with a staff member. No details were provided beyond the termination. Athletic director Warde Manuel said, “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

The school provided no specific details about who Moore was involved with or for how long. Moore is married and lives in Ann Arbor with his wife, Kelli, and three daughters.

The coach was with Michigan for less than two years after taking over the coaching reins from Jim Harbaugh in January 2024, as Harbaugh went to coach in the NFL. Moore had a 9-3 record this season after leading the team to a 7-5 record last year.

However, the bad news Moore received was just the beginning of a not-so-great day: later reports said police officers in Pittsfield Township arrested him “for investigation into potential charges,” then turned him over to officers in Pittsfield Township.

Breaking: Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Mich. this evening and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges, reporting with @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/KTuzlmNXQ7 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2025

USA Today reported that police officers responded to a call to investigate an alleged assault and stated that “a suspect in this case was taken into custody.” They said the incident, which took place at 4:10 p.m., didn’t appear to be random. Moore was booked at 8:30 p.m.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” Pittsfield Township Police said in a written statement. “Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”

RELATED CONTENT: Southern University Hires NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk As 22nd Football Head Coach