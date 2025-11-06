Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Michigan High School Chapter Of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA Sparks Student Protest Student says the values of Kirk's ultra right-leaning organization do not reflect the high school.







A new chapter of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA at a Michigan high school has already sparked tension amongst its student body.

Hundreds of students at Royal Oak High School staged a walkout in protest of their classmates’ participation in the ultra-conservative organization. According to Click on Detroit, several of the walkout participants argued that Turning Point USA’s conservative values do not align with their high school.

“Turning Point is a nationwide chapter that spreads conservative views and the same views that Charlie Kirk promoted. And those aren’t the things that we promote in our school,” said Leilani Hamilton, a senior at the high school and protest organizer.



Founded by the late alt-right influencer, Turning Point USA had initially popped up at college campuses for those who promote its right-leaning ideals. Especially since Kirk’s fatal shooting in September, the organization has seen a surge in popularity in honor of its controversial founder. Critics of Kirk remember him for his spread of prejudiced rhetoric against many marginalized groups, including the Black community, immigrants, and transgender people.

However, students part of Royal Oak’s Turning Point USA chapter claim that they have faced hatred and bullying for showing interest in the club. The walkout’s organizers, on the other hand, have denounced the harassment.

“That is just promoting the hate that we do not want in our community and making it happen. It is not going to help us get this conversation going if we then put fear in other people’s minds,” added Hamilton.

While tensions have risen among the student body, the school has yet to make any official reports of harm. After the walkout, students on both sides met the district superintendent, escalating tensions.

“Neither our students nor staff have reported any incidents to the administration of violence or physical harassment of any sort,” issued Royal Oak High School. “We will continue to monitor this situation and remain committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and productive learning environment for every student.”

Following the chapter’s first official meeting, expected to take place on Nov. 10, opposing students will speak out against the club, following a school board meeting.

