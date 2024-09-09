News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mielle Organics Founder Shuts Down Rumors That Products Cause Hair loss Monique Rodriguez affirmed that the product formulas have not changed despite the company was sold to Procter & Gamble in 2023.







The founder of Mielle Organics is speaking out against allegations that her products cause hair loss.

Monique Rodriguez took to social media to address the viral backlash against her haircare line. In the video, Rodriguez affirmed that the formulas have not changed despite it being sold to Procter & Gamble in 2023. The Shade Room reshared footage of her statement.

“From the very beginning, authenticity and transparency have been at the core of what I do,” said the CEO. “Over the years we have had the privilege of serving millions of customers who have experienced wonderful results using our products…So when I made the decision to partner with P&G it was driven by my vision to take Mielle to new heights and become a global beauty brand. That vision remains as strong as ever today.”

She also emphasized that she is still at the helm of operations for Mielle, attempting to soothe wary customers fears about the once-beloved brand.

“So I want to be crystal clear that my involvement in Mielle, still as a CEO, is a personal choice,” Rodriguez said. “I am deeply committed, staying actively involved in every aspect of the brand…I poured my heart into every detail because this is my passion. Our products are created with healthy ingredients and they are formulated to deliver safe and effective results…If you have any doubts, I encourage you to explore our labels. From 2019 to 2024, you will see that there has been no formula changes.”

The response came out after beauty expert and influencer Danesha Mo’nek alleged that the brand’s rosemary and mint hair strengthening oil induced hair loss. Another influencer filmed her own response to the viral critique, claiming Mielle changed the ingredients due to the acquisition.

“The amount of people who have reached out to me personally, either in DMs or in the comment sections that said that they use Mielle products, and […] experience scalp irritations, or massive hair loss, or hair breakage, it’s insane,” explained Laura, a self-identifying beauty coach, in the video. “There is no other reason for this, except that when she sold out to Procter & Gamble, they changed the formula.”

Others swiftly chimed in across multiple social platforms that they had faced similar issues recently. The collective “cancellation” called for a boycott of Mielle’s product lines.

However, Rodriguez shut down the rumors that her products have changed for the worse. Supporters also called out those who are quick to boycott Black-owned companies for selling to bigger corporations.

“Why do yall only do this to Black business owners?,” questioned one commenter under the tabloid’s post. “The minute they make a money move and sell their business, yall immediately accuse them of ‘changing their formula’ without an ounce of proof and start making accusations! Shea Moisture, Carol’s Daughter, Mane Choice, Honey Pot and I am sure there are more! Meanwhile those same ‘white’ companies that bought them out own several other products that yall use but those are just fine?”

