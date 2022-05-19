Mielle Organics Welcomes Steve Pamon, Former President and COO of Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, to it's Advisory Board

The Black-owned haircare brand Mielle Organics has added a business heavyweight to its advisory board— Steve Pamon.

The company announced Wednesday that the former president and COO of Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment has been appointed to not only provide business mentorship but to serve as a “strategic thought partner” for the entire business.

Co-founders Monique Rodriguez and Melvin Rodriguez are focused on collaborating with seasoned businessmen and businesswomen as they nourish one of the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brands.

“Melvin and I are looking to surround ourselves with the right people that understand the dynamics of scaling businesses while still positively impacting our communities—individuals who can push us to be better and do better, ultimately bringing out the best in Melvin and I as leaders,” said Monique Rodriguez.

Since its inception in 2014, Mielle Organics has seen significant growth including product expansion as well as an increase in distribution and investments within the community. The founders also recently revealed they are expanding warehouse capacity, investing in infrastructure, and improving efficiencies.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported the brand securing a multimillion-dollar investment from Berkshire Partners. The Series A investment of more than $100 million from the private equity firm is anticipated to be allocated for “its mission to educate, empower, and excite Mielle’s customers and the broader haircare community,” as per a company statement.

“The business fundamentals and rapid growth of Mielle Organics was very attractive, but it was the company, its leadership, [and] continued commitment to the broader community that drove my interest to help in any way possible,” Pamon said.

Pamon is currently the president of Verzuz, the lifestyle and entertainment division of Triller. With his insights, Mielle Organics can absorb insights about global business, including marketing, programming, production, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Additionally, Pamon’s track record as a global entertainment leader includes the success of the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual album, The Formation World Tour, AEG’s Coachella Festival Performance, Netflix’s Homecoming documentary, and the On the Run II world tour.