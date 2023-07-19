Introducing Mikaela Thomas Of WSB-TV Atlanta

Mikaela Thomas is a digital content producer at WSB-TV in Atlanta. The Georgia native discovered her love for media and journalism when she was just a teenager, and it’s grown ever since. Thomas’s passion for the field inspired her to attend Clayton State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s in Communications and Media Studies. She is a Delta Sigma Theta, Inc member and the National Association of Black Journalists.

As a digital content producer, Thomas filters information and keeps the newsroom running as efficiently as possible. This includes regularly monitoring viewer concerns, news tips, story pitches, and press releases. It also involves remaining on top of law enforcement data and reports. Thomas works overtime to manage collective narratives, so viewers receive the most accurate information.

writes and creates digital content with the sole purpose of providing stories for diverse audiences. Her work aims to dismantle bias and increase cultural consciousness, and by doing so, she grants viewers and businesses proper avenues to combat pressing issues.

I’m excited to be an official @blackenterprise #DisruptorSummit ambassador! I can’t wait to enjoy and hear all of the amazing speakers! Visit https://t.co/HHvKtw2L6a on FRIDAY, MAY 26 and use my code: #DisruptorSummit for your FREE tickets! See you June 2-4 in #Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/88MIvM3eeW — Mikaela Thomas (@MikaelaThomasTV) May 23, 2023

Another defining trait of Thomas is her ability to build relationships. One aspect of news writing is going out and seeking a story anywhere you feel there might be one. However, another less recognized aspect is maintaining relationships. Without relationships with the community, a digital content creator cannot glean the full story. Thomas understands the importance of maintaining relationships with the public, and it is because of these relationships that she leaves no question unanswered and no problem unaddressed.

The trait that she is most proud of, however, is her authenticity. With Thomas, what you see is what you get. And in her case, there’s a lot to see: an accomplished Black woman who is firm in her identity and her mission to challenge underlying cultural bias in news reporting.

