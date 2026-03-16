Mike Epps Shows Fan Appreciation By Buying Her Clothes, Giving Tickets To Comedy Show

The generosity of comedian Mike Epps was on display on social media, as he posted a photo of himself hugging a fan after she chased him down when she saw him out in public recently.

The comedian, who had a show in Cleveland, posted the pic after he said she saw him out and about, and while she was chasing him down, screaming “Day-Day” (his character from the Friday movies), he stopped to speak to her. After discovering that she was “so sweet” and beautiful on the inside, he bought her an outfit, gave her money, and a ticket to his Cleveland show.

She is seen in the photo smiling and hugging the comedian in a store.

“This lady made my day she chased me down hollin day day she was funny af and so sweet beautiful inside and out I brought her a outfit and gave her 500 dollars and invited to the show in Cleveland tonight I had to force her to take the money 💵 make sure you love our sisters out thier y’all if you don’t have nothing good to say don’t say it at all 🌺🌹”

Epps, who, according to Deadline, has released his fifth special for Netflix, Delusional on Jan. 27, is currently on the road for his We Them Ones Tour. This tour takes him to 35 major cities; it kicked off Feb. 6 in Louisville, Kentucky, and will wind down in Las Vegas on May 23.

“This one feels different,” Epps told the media outlet. “Delusional is the most honest I’ve ever been, and now I get to take that same energy back to the people. When we hit your city on the We Them Ones Tour, just know — I’m not holding nothing back.”

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