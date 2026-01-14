Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Pittsburgh Steelers Loses Head Coach As Mike Tomlin Resigns After Leading Team For 19 Years 'After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.'







After breaking an NFL record of a coaching career with 19 straight years without a losing record with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin has announced that he will no longer coach the team.

According to ESPN, Tomlin informed the team of his decision a day after the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs. The team lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round. As successful as Tomlin has been during the regular season, he also has a nine-year losing streak in the postseason. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 18-16.

Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach of Steelers after 19 seasons. pic.twitter.com/eWwwl65eEc — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

Tomlin’s teams have won one Super Bowl, two conference championships, and eight division titles. He coached the team to the Super Bowl title in only his second season, becoming the youngest head coach, at 36, to win the championship, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 27–23 in 2009. The Steelers had an 8-12 playoff record.

Tomlin released a statement:

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin said in a written statement. “This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”

The former Steelers head coach has two years left on his contract, so if he returns to coaching within that period, the team could negotiate compensation with any team he signs with.

“It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin,” team President Art Rooney said. “He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.”

