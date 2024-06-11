Mike Tomlin Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin marked 17 straight years with a non-losing season since starting his coaching career. Now, he is able to extend that streak after the team gave him a three-year contract extension.

The NFL team announced that Tomlin’s leadership will continue through at least the 2027 season.

We have signed Coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. 📝: https://t.co/xmE6qR7hnb pic.twitter.com/36TBHdybiS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 10, 2024

“I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh,” said Tomlin in a written statement. “We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong—sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy. “I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year.” Tomlin has the distinction of being the league’s longest-tenured head coach. The Steelers coach is heading into his 18th season and has never had a losing season. In December 2023, he became the only head coach in NFL history to start a head coaching career with at least 17 consecutive non-losing seasons. Although he is the first to achieve this feat, he needs two more non-losing seasons to match former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who has 19 non-losing seasons. If he matches that, two additional seasons after having a record of .500 or better will tie him with Tom Landry (Dallas Cowboys), who had 21.

“Mike Tomlin’s leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships while continuing our tradition of success.” As the Steelers head coach, Tomlin has led the team to seven AFC North titles, 11 playoff berths, and two Super Bowl (XLIII and XLV) appearances. The team won Super Bowl XLIII when it beat the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23. Tomlin has a 173-100-2 (.633) regular season record.

