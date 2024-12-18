Netflix Readies Mike Tyson Docuseries

Roughly a month after Mike Tyson’s last fight, Netflix announced that a documentary was the next project that Tyson would take on.

According to Deadline, the “baddest man on the planet” will be featured in an upcoming docuseries that will debut on the same streaming platform that showcased his last fight with former YouTuber Jake Paul. Tyson recently lost a unanimous decision, at 58, to a much younger foe, 27-year-old Paul. Now, Netflix is slated to premiere a three-part series to chronicle history’s youngest heavyweight boxing champion.

A new, unflinching look at the life of Mike Tyson is coming soon. The Netflix Sports series will track Tyson’s meteoric rise and controversies, exploring the man behind the gloves. pic.twitter.com/lYB1un66IC — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2024

“Having an opportunity to share my story through the reflective lens of my growth and maturity in a multi-part documentary on Netflix will be a challenging journey, yet a very welcoming one,” said Tyson. “Most people are too scared to look at their lives objectively, wanting to paint themselves as the hero of their own story. But if we are truly objective, we know we can never be the hero in our own story. We have to be able to face the man in the mirror, taking the good with the bad, to give a full account of our contributions in this life. Netflix is the perfect platform to tell my story because of their global reach.”

Unlike the Hulu docuseries, “Mike,” which Tyson steadfastly downplayed as an official documentary, the Netflix project is being made with his blessings. The series will show his success in the boxing ring and the struggles and hiccups he encountered outside the ropes.

There is no word on whether the docuseries will include the last fight, which caused controversy due to Tyson’s lackluster effort that had people thinking that the fight may have been fixed. Although he survived the eight-round contest, the explosiveness displayed in training video clips before the fight made people doubt that he went all out for the bout against Paul.

The promotional arm behind the fight, Most Valuable Promotions (owned by Paul), denied that the fight was fixed.

“Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs. Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). Both fighters, in good faith, performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight,” There were absolutely no restrictions—contractual or otherwise—around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules.”

