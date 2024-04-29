Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mike Tyson Quits Cannabis And Intercourse In Preparation For Jake Paul Fight, ‘I’m Doing It Like I Love It’ Tyson also had to give up cannabis to comply with fight rules enforced by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.









Mike Tyson has been cashing in big with his Tyson 2.0 cannabis company. But he’s taking a break from consuming any form of his product to prepare for his July 20 fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

It’s been four years since Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. and nearly 20 years since his last professional fight in 2005 when he retired against Kevin McBride. As the former heavyweight boxing champion gears up for his sanctioned professional fight against the YouTube prizefighter, Tyson, 57, shares the sacrifices he’s making to comply with fight rules and strengthen his performance.

During his interview on “The Damon Elliott Show” on April 27, he revealed the nearly three weeks he’s gone without weed or sexual intercourse.

“Two and a half weeks I haven’t smoked,” Tyson said. “And I haven’t had sex for 2-and-a-half weeks.”

He shared the same reveal, just with a different timeline, when he spoke about his cannabis business ventures and preparation for the highly anticipated boxing match.

“Right now, I’m living my life disciplined. It’s been six weeks that I haven’t gotten high or had sex,” Tyson told Forbes Life in a story published the same day as his Dame Elliot interview. “I haven’t done that since I was a little kid.”

“I hate not being able to smoke. But I’m doing it like I love it; I hate not being able to sleep with my wife, but I’m doing it like I love it,” he added.

Tyson credits his ability to sacrifice to the “discipline” he’s acquired in his older years.

“I’m living my life disciplined now, so I’m going to have to fight disciplined now,” he said.

The Brownsville, Brooklyn, native has been training three times a day for his July 20 bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. ESPN reports that the match will be classified as a sanctioned, professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

His publicist confirmed that Tyson gave up marijuana to comply with rules in the fight enforced by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Cannabis is among the banned substances.

Meanwhile, Tyson is also focused on the global expansion of his Tyson 2.0 brand, with upcoming launches planned throughout Europe.