Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Mike Tyson Settles Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Filed By Producer Ty Fyffe While promoting a bout against Jake Paul last year, the Brooklyn boxer did not get permission to use the song, "Murdergram" featuring JAY-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule in his promotonal video







While training for his boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul, in a viral video, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson used a song, “Murdergram,” featuring JAY-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule that Ty Fyffe produced, and since no permission was granted to use the track, the music producer sued Tyson, and the lawsuit was recently settled between the parties.

According to Billboard, the Queens producer took Tyson to court after the Brooklyn-bred fighter used “Murdergram” in an Instagram video that promoted his bout with Paul last November. Fyffe claimed that the song was used without Tyson obtaining permission, accusing the pugilist of copyright infringement. The resolution was filed in court Sept. 22, stating that there was an agreement between the litigants.

The track was released in 1998 and featured on the soundtrack to JAY-Z’s “Streets Is Watching,” showcasing fellow Def Jam artists DMX and Ja Rule. At the time of the recording, the song was intended to be a precursor to the supergroup the three emcees had temporarily formed, Murder Inc. Producer Irv Gotti used the name for his burgeoning record label, also called Murder Inc.

Although the three artists were featured on the song, Fyffe owns the rights to the music, which is why the rappers weren’t included in the lawsuit or the settlement.

“Murdergram” was heard in the 33-second video Tyson posted to his social media account several weeks before losing his boxing match against Paul in Texas on Nov. 15, 2024. Fyffe filed the lawsuit in August, citing Tyson used the track without permission and requested some of what the boxer made on Nov. 15, while also stating he was entitled to earn royalties from the use of the song.

“Neither plaintiff nor any of his representatives granted defendant Tyson permission to use the song title ‘Murdergram’ to promote his boxing match with Jake Paul,” the suit stated. “Defendant Tyson’s conduct was intentional, willful and with full knowledge of plaintiff’s copyright in the song.”

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

