Military Vets Can Dine For Free At These Restaurants On Veterans Day

Each year restaurants across America take the time to honor the individuals, who have stood on bravery and served the United States by offering them a free meal on Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, a host of chains and cherished local hangouts, from neighborhood diners and burger joints to coffee cafés and pizza kitchens, are paying it backward and forward. Feeding our former military service members is a collective thank you for their patriotism. Below are eight restaurants where veterans and active‑duty service members can enjoy a meal this Veterans Day.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar will present a full‑size entrée chosen from a select menu to veterans, National Guard members, Reservists and active‑duty U.S. Military personnel on Veterans Day. The promotion is dine‑in only. Will be available nationwide, at participating Applebee’s locations.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

In recognition of service, Chili’s Grill & Bar is providing a complimentary dine‑in meal from a special Veterans Day menu, giving vets a no‑cost dining experience. The free meal will be offered at participating Chili’s locations across the United States.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen will honor veterans and active‑duty service members with an entrée and beverage from a special menu at all participating locations across the country.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden hands out an entrée on Veterans Day to veterans and active‑duty service members. The offer appears at participating restaurants across the United States (double‑check whether the nearest spot is in on it).

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is extending a gratis 20‑ounce blend to veterans and active‑duty service members on Veterans Day between noon and 3PM (verify with your local store). This chilled nutrient‑dense libation acts as a salute acknowledging their dedication.

In‑N‑Out Burger

On Veterans Day, In‑N‑Out Burger will treat veterans, active‑duty service members, reservists and National Guard personnel to a burger meal, fries and a beverage at all participating locations.

Denny’s

Denny’s offers free “Original Grand Slam” breakfasts (or similar free meals) to veterans and active-duty military personnel during breakfast hours on Veterans Day at participating restaurants.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack will hand out a “Big Shack” burger to veterans and active‑duty military personnel at participating locations across the United States a modest gesture meant to convey gratitude, for their service.

