Millionaire Mastermind Academy Invests $30K Into Arizona Black-Owned Businesses

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit organization that seeks to address the barriers to economic mobility for systemically underserved Black entrepreneurs, announced that it will give $30,000 in grants to small minority-owned businesses in Arizona.

According to Benzinga, Millionaire Mastermind Academy will partner with Elevate Together(R) powered by Round It Up America(R) to invest in the upward mobility of Black-owned businesses and the eradication of the ever-present racial wealth gap. “We are thrilled to partner with Elevate Together to offer grants to business owners within the Impact AZ Program, which is working to close the racial wealth gap through supplier diversity readiness technical assistance,” said Founder and CEO Dr. Velma Trayham. Through the partnership, Elevate Together continues its mission to help accelerate the creation, growth, and prosperity of Black- and Hispanic-owned small businesses through education, access, and aid.

The organization has been a longtime collaborator with the National Urban League‘s Entrepreneurship Centers and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy and Elevate Together will also have the corporate backing of The ODP Corporation—the parent company of Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions, Veyer, and Varis—which made an initial investment to help kickstart the initiative. “We’re excited to collaborate with the Millionaire Mastermind Academy to provide cash grants and certified small business mentors to help them elevate their business,” said Sharu Goodwyn, Community Investment Manager for The ODP Corporation. “With support from our associates, customers, community partners, and other like-minded businesses, we look forward to fostering additional opportunities for Black- and Hispanic-owned small business owners to innovate, grow, and prosper.”

To date, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy has supported 8,000 women through technical assistance and economic empowerment programs; while also having a committed focus on empowering minority entrepreneurs with professional networks and tools for sustained growth.

