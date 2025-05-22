Money by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Cash-Stuffing’ Took This TikTok Star To Financial Success Through ‘Baddies And Budgets’ Platform Jasmine Taylor has found success through her multimillion-dollar business "Baddies and Budgets."







A TikTok influencer who found success with her finance tips is sharing more through her “Baddies and Budgets” platform.

Jasmine Taylor knows how to budget and has taken this expertise to help others through her cash-stuffing business. She is helping a generation of bad spenders fix their habits through money courses, budget supplies, and more resources. Especially as the economy reels from inflation and tariffs, staying financially afloat remains a priority.

“One of the biggest mistakes I see people make, especially when prices rise, is just trying to wing it,” explained Taylor to CNBC. “In reality, inflation makes it more important to have a plan, so that’s why we always tell people to give your money a job.”

Taylor’s financial resume is already impressive. She climbed her way out of $60K in student loans with another $9K in medical and credit card debt. She found resolve through “cash stuffing,” using physical cash to stay within one’s monthly budget.

Taylor documented her journey through TikTok, paving the way for her “Baddies and Budgets” business. The lucrative venture brought in $2.2 million last year.

@baddiesandbudgets If you’re in your “between blessings” era… you’re not alone. There is no shame in transforming your finances. No shame in pulling dollars out the oven or the fridge if that’s what it takes. No shame in starting over, starting small, or starting late. Shame keeps you broke. But creativity? Intentionality? A little humor? That’s what builds a future. So if you’ve ever felt embarrassed by how you save or where you are financially—don’t. This is your sign to keep going, sis. You’re not broke. You’re becoming. ♬ original sound – Baddies and Budgets

Taylor now encourages her audience to play defense against a turbulent economy. She wants her clients to take control of things they can dictate, which is their own pockets. To the entrepreneur, every dollar has a designated purpose and should be used as such.

“[Budgeting] helps you to stay in control, even when the economy is out of control, because you really know where every dollar is going, and you can adjust accordingly,” she says. “We may have to cut back on subscriptions if we can’t afford groceries, but you don’t understand that if you don’t see the numbers.”

Taylor believes in zero-based budgeting, setting limits for each category of expenses. This plan accounts for every dollar one brings in each month to adjust each as needed.

“People hear budget and they think that it means that you have to say no to everything, but we teach the opposite,” she says. “It’s about giving yourself permission to spend on what matters and ditching what doesn’t.”

Taylor says that strict budgeting actually allows for more freedom to dictate where one’s money should go. One can move designated money around to accommodate changes in lifestyle or an increase in cost for items like groceries. Her methods promote financial stability and ensure that one can find hope even in the most dire financial situations.

